Twin Falls dealership awards money to elementary schools for projects

Goode Motor Dealership had its yearly initiative that raised funds to be given to a different elementary school in the Twin Falls School District.

The second annual Goode Motors initiative gave money to both Harrison Elementary and Perrine Elementary.

On Friday, Perrine Elementary and Harrison Elementary school received of the award.

At Harrison Elementary, Goode Motors gave them a $4,500 check for a walking path.

The "walk and talk" path is for students who may want to talk with their teachers about issues they may be having. Apparently, this is a already practice, but the school needs a path.

At Perrine Elementary, $4,500 check was given to raise money for their mentor program that helps support students' mental health.

"We sell cars, that's what we do for a job, but we know that we sell cars to people in this community" said Kody Richardson, the general manager of Goode Motors. "It's important to us, as they come and support our dealership, it's important to us from our ownership down to our sales people to our technicians who work on the cars, that we give back to those people that give back and are supporting our family."

This was the second annual Goode Gives Back event.