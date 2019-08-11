Local farmers market highlight local cooks, healthy meals for National Farmers Market Week

On Saturday, the Twin Falls Farmers Market concluded National Farmers Market Week with their Third Annual Cook-Off celebration.

Local food enthusiasts battled it out to win the public's vote. There were three entries this year, Jeanne Creations Apricot Herbs, Magic Valley Herbs and Red Star Ranch.

Sabrina Davis, president of the farmers market said the competition showcases healthy meals.

"The cooks that we have, they have purchase everything in the market to make the meal," Davis said. "So if you like something, you can come back into market and purchase it and take it home and make it yourself."

National Farmers Market Week promotes local farmers and healthy eating habits. It runs from Aug 4 through Aug 10.

After the cook off, patrons were able to sample the entrees with a $2 donation and vote on their favorite cook based on what they provided.

The donations went to support the farmers market, Davis hopes the cook-off will continue to grow each year.

"We like to promote local cooks if we can. If we can get the culinary students from College of Southern Idaho It'd be wonderful, if we get local chefs it'd be wonderful," Davis said. "But it gives them a chance to come out and see different something beyond the kitchen and this is the whole purpose to promote healthy ways to eat."

The market is held every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on North College Road near CSI.