Local doctor offers sports physicals fundraiser for schools

While this school year may be winding down, many athletes are already looking ahead to next season, be getting their sports physicals.

State law requires that you wait until least may before doing a physical for the following school year. But local sports medicine Dr. Chad Johnson says the earlier the better. If they find an abnormality in your physical, that may require additional tests or checkups, those can take a few weeks before you get in to see a doctor.

If you wait until a few days before tryouts or practice begins, you might end up missing out.

This year they're holding an event May 13th and 14th from 5 until 8 p.m. at the St. Luke's Sports Medicine Clinic, the cost is $20 but all proceeds go back to the respective athlete’s school.

“That’s why I got into what I do,” said Dr. Johnson. “I love taking care of kids. I love taking care of this active population and quite frankly I think sports are great for kids both physically and psychologically. They even help, there's studies proving they help with grades. The more active population we can have now the healthier we'll be as we get older and also a lot more fun.”

A two page form is required to be filled out and a parent must be present to sign the release.

They're hoping to have you in and out in a half an hour or less. He encourages you to stay active during the summer months to prepare for your sport season but also a balance of rest and recuperation is also important.

