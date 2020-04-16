IT expert offers advice to prevent 'Zoom-bombing'

Amid the coronavirus pandemic schools, businesses, and other organizations have flocked to video conferencing platforms as a way to connect and hold meetings from home.

Platforms such as Zoomhave seen a surge in popularity as increasing number of individuals take advantage of their free, 40 minute conference call feature.

While the service, like others, is relatively easy to use, it's also seen an increase in popularity among bad actors seeking personal and private information of its users. Some even go so far as to prompt a warning from the FBIalerting users to reports of Zoom conferences being hijacked in a process popularly known as "Zoom-bombing.

Zoom-bombing can be where bad actors disrupt something as simple as a classroom lecture, dialing into an ongoing Zoom session, yelling profanity or someone displaying poronographic material or threatening language.

Zoom's CEO addressed the issue in a blog post earlier this month, and highlighted how people can stay safe while still using the platform.

With Zoom increasing in popularity among internet users in the country, as well as with many those in the newsroom, KMVT reached out to southern Idaho cyber experts with SimplicitIT Technical Solution who offered some ideas on how to best stay safe when utilizing the service.

SimplicIT Technical Solutions offers the following recommendations if people do choose to utilize Zoom:

1. Do not publish the meeting ID online. People do this to try to get a lot of audience participation in things like study groups or discussion platforms. This is just inviting a Zoombomber into your meeting. Instead, publish contact information to get the Meeting ID and login. Then, only provide the login to people that you know and trust.

2. Secure meetings with a password. While it’s a little bit more challenging for people to enter, this extra step ensures that a nefarious player can’t gain access.

3. Only allow one host. Some Zoombombers are getting in because the meeting is set to allow multiple hosts. That means they can actually start the meeting for you. Restrict your meetings to only one host.

4. Lock down screen sharing. Only allow the host to screen share. You can pass this control as needed, but you shouldn’t just allow everyone to take control.

5. Utilize the waiting room feature. This allows you to confirm people before they enter the meeting. Only allow those you know in.

6. Use mute diligently. As the host, you have the ability to mute all participants. Know where that button is and prepare to use it should anything go awry.

You can view more information from SimplicIt Technical Solutions at their website or by contacting them at 208-326-3800. If you have been a victim of a teleconference hijacking or other cyber-crime you're encouraged to report to the FBI at their Internet Complaint Center.