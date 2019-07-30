Expert weighs in on teenage E-Cigarette epidemic

A new report from CBS News says that a representative from the e-cigarette company JUUL went to a 9th grade classroom and told the students that using their products was safe.

E-Cigarette company JUUL is targeting teenagers to begin using their products.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with a local health education specialist with The South Central Public Health District about what he teaches students and parents about vaping or cigarettes.

Cody Orchard teaches about vaping education throughout the Magic Valley. He says that JUUL tells people that by using their products they will experience a calming effect.

Orchard says JUUL has been targeting teens to start using their products because they will be lifetime users.

The products are still new, they have only been around for eight years, so officials still don't know the long term effects of using these products, but they have shown short term signs of asthma, seizures or even hospitalization.

“What we do know is that there are chemicals in it that do show issues with lungs with basically tobacco. Then what we know as far as chemicals that are put in weed killer that we are seeing in vaping products. So, all those have been shown to respiratory illnesses, stuff like that, but whether those things do develop that, we won't know for about 20 or 30 years,” Orchard said.

Orchard said there has been a 78 percent increase in high school student’s usage over the last year, and a 48 percent increase in middle school age students.