Twin Falls doctor speaks on the coronavirus, says don't panic

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. rises to nine, after Washington state confirms new cases earlier Tuesday, with at least 130 cases.

KMVT spoke with area experts, and they are all saying one thing: don't panic...yet.

Dr. Jonathan Tripp, from Tripp Family Medicine, said although he's confident the novel coronavirus will hit Idaho, and even Twin Falls when it does happen, people might not even know as it will come across as a cold.

"Most people that get it will have a runny nose; may have a sore throat, a little bit of a cough, not even a fever, and they won't know that they had COVID-19," Tripp said.

Those who are more in danger, Tripp said, are babies who are under 6 months old as well as the elderly, adding the coronavirus is indeed an illness, and it's very much similar to the flu.

And like the influenza, some people can get sicker and even die, and others may have a very mild case.

Brandon Atkins, the program manager for Family & Clinic Services at Central District Health, said the coronavirus is very minimal right now at this point in the U.S.

"It's not as impactful on our population," Atkins said. "And the highest risk right now is those of the elderly population or those who are immunocompromised or have other underline medical conditions," he said.

Tripp said washing hands often is the No. 1 defense to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and panicking is not the answer.

"The fear is the bigger fear, not the actual problem ... yet," he said.