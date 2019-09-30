Local farmer's market pulls through despite drop in temperature.

As temperature drops, weather takes a toll on businesses, as well. Farmer's markets to be exact. A few in the area have closed down for the season, but one has a few tips to keep things going.

A Farmer's Marketplace experienced some frost last night, but with

precaution, were able to have their crops ready for the day.

Owners’ key to a prolonged season is staying prepared, and watching out for cool weather. When the temperature drops, they frost cover their produce and stock their greenhouse with fall crops to combat the chill.

"And it's just cold weather crops like spinach, lettuces, beets, carrots. Those kinds of crops that can tolerate cold temperatures anyways. We don't really feel like there's a lot of use in fighting it too hard. You're not going to grow cucumbers when it's freezing, but there's some crops that can tolerate freezing really well," says Trenda Regehr, owner of A Farmer's Marketplace.

A Farmer's Marketplace expects to have a variety of produce through October and into November, and will be staying open until Thanksgiving.

