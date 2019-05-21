Magic Valley first responder agencies celebrate National EMS Week

This week is National Emergency Medical Services Week, recognizing first responders for the work they do in their communities.

The EMS world consists of many agencies and people, including firefighters, quick responders units and even those in the community who are trained in CPR.

Magic Valley Paramedics said they are doing many different activities to celebrate medical service responders and are showing support for their sister agencies as well.

"We’re working with our partners at Air St Luke's and are running little gift bags to all of our sister agencies around us. Our employees have lots of benefits this week from free coffee to, there’s more cakes than donuts than we should probably have at the station," said James Rhom, with Magic Valley Paramedics.

Throughout the week, they will be highlighting people part of their agency.

"Our job is a lot of fun. We get to be out in the community, providing care. We get to interact with patients with a very one-on-one basis. We get to go into your homes and your work places, we get to see a lot. We get to do a lot and we're always moving," he said.

Rhom said just last year, in the two counties they serve, they ran about 11,000 calls, doing about 30 calls within a 24 hour period.