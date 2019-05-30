Magic Valley Lyft and Uber driver responds to previous wages protests

The first week of May saw Uber and Lyft drivers protesting and demanding better wages.

Uber and Lyft driver Masoud Ghotbi comments to recent protests by drivers in larger cities.

Protests were staged in cities from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York to Boston and Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, a KMVT reporter went on a ride-a-long with an Uber and Lyft driver. Masoud Ghotbi has been a driver for the ride service companies for about 3 months.

Ghotbi believes the concerns and challenges Uber or Lyft drivers face are dealt with more in bigger cities, but he understands why many took to the streets to have their voices heard.

He said for now the wages are reasonable and he makes a livable income being a driver.

"The expenses are different from small towns like Twin Falls, Idaho. You probably would like to join them or have an objection to some situations," Ghotbi said referring to the protests. "But personally I don't have a problem between these two companies. I'm very satisfy with both of them."

Ghotbi said he's also seen an increase of more Uber and Lyft drivers operating in the area.