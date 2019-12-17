Twin Falls man dubbed 'real life Santa Claus' donates toys

As the holiday approaches, people have been getting into the giving spirit — one Twin Falls man in particular, who has been referred to as a real life Santa Clause.

Kelly Flinn owns a business called HobbitHouse where he sells hand-crafted wooden wall hangings and toys.

He started off only making a few of these craftings in March 2018, and over time his collection has continued to grow. It's actually grown so much that he decided to donate a full box of his work to The Car Store, a generous gift just in time for the holiday season.

"I had to have something to do so I was looking for something that I could sell," Flinn said. "You see the benches out in front? That was the first things I made was benches, and I've only sold about three of those and they're just not...couldn't keep me busy and that's when I started making toys."

Kelly and his wife are hosting an open house Saturday, located at 3562 E. Falls Ave. in Twin Falls.