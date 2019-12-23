Magic Valley organizations discuss foster kids recipe for success

KMVT digs a little deeper after an article surfaced earlier this week about more children in foster care going to prison than to college.

The article says that most states spend only a fraction of their budget dollars on family preservation and going into the system causes foster children to fail in the classroom, and as adults return into the state's care as inmates.

KMVT decided to take a look at our local resources and hear what they thought and how their services are changing the narrative.

"If we're providing services at the beginning to help these youth get past the trauma that they've incurred, and able to really adjust within their environment we see better outcomes and success later down the road," said Tahna Barton, executive director, Fifth Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate Program.

Idaho has spent several years working to provide trauma-based training to foster parents to help the lives of foster children as best as they can.

Barton also says one thing that separates foster children on following a successful path versus a negative one, is having a positive role model.

“So many of our kids have not had that and if we can establish that during their time in foster care and really help them identify, this is going to be my go-to person then they're not in it alone and they might have, you know, they'll have that sounding board and also somebody to kind of direct them when they hit a wrong path,” Barton said.

Susan Baca, executive director of Magic Valley Youth and Adult Services tells KMVT about a program called Foster Youth of Idaho where youth get together to help identify what needs to be improved and support each other as they go through the foster care experience.

“Just taking that group out and doing lots of things, exposing them to lots of employers, exposing them to a different way of life than foster care and the life that got them into being in foster care,” Baca said.

For a closer look at this topic, join local organizations on Jan. 9 for a special viewing of HBO’s "Foster" at The Orpheum Theater from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Meet people who are making a difference in the lives of children and families within the community and even learn how you can make a difference.