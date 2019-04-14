Local quiz bowl teams gear up for nationals

Two teams from Twin Falls School District are heading to Washington DC.

The quiz bowl teams from O’Leary Middle School and Twin Falls High School will be heading to Washington DC in a couple of weeks, to take on the best teams from across the nation.

The two teams of five will be getting to spend five days competing and taking in the sights and museums in the nation’s capital.

KMVT went to one of their practice sessions, and caught up with Jo Marie Connor, the coach, who told us it's uncommon to have two Twin Falls teams go.

“We do have a great education system in Twin Falls, because, yeah, to get the high school team and the O'Leary team to go to nationals, twice in the last three years, is really, really wonderful,” Connor stated.

Connor also explained that there will be 65 high school teams competing, and 50 middle school teams.