Local schools think proactively after California school shooting

No matter where tragedies like Thursday's school shooting in California take place in the country, it becomes a tragedy for all watching as everything unfolds.

Thursday marks at least 30 shootings that took place this year on school grounds and although people hope that incidents like this will be the last, schools have to stay prepared just in case.

Twin Falls School District is in the process of implementing a new security model, called A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) and after Thursday, they are even more sure of the proactive measures that need to be taken, explains Ryan Bowman, the Twin Falls School District's Director of Operations.

"I think it's an issue that's evolved so we have to be willing to change as things change and be able to just to make those decisions and not just put something in place and then okay we're done, but continually train and prepare ourselves for those types of things," Bowman explained.

Twin Falls School District believes that parents are their partners in these situations, and are encouraging them to talk about incidents like today with their children.