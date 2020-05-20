Local woman offers yoga classes to the community

One Twin Falls resident is sharing her talent and her time to bring yoga to the community.

Amy Toft loves yoga, and believes that it is very healthy for the body and the mind. Since many of the studios aren't able to have classes right now, she has taken to doing yoga on Facebook Live.

She teaches the class and people can watch the video and follow along.

She also says that she has started this new program doing yoga in different parks throughout the Magic Valley, that way people can still be with each other, but stay socially distant.

"When I first started doing yoga it was all about, 'Did I get a good workout,' and then I started noticing how I felt, and that it was so good for the breath, for the mind, for the spirit, not just the body, so hopefully people will leave feeling calm,"Toft said. "We are calling it family bed time yoga, so hopefully their kids can go home and go to bed."

They are doing their first session Thursday night family bed time yoga Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Jason Kelley Park.