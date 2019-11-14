Local woman reacts to son singing National Anthem at NFL game

Jerome native and Navy Counselor First Class Vincent Wiersma sang the National Anthem Sunday, in front of 82,000 people at Lambeau field at the Packers-Panthers game.

Estrella Anaya, his mom says he's meant for greatness.

“Even when he was a tiny, tiny little boy, he just always loved country. Country music was what he loved. He broke his teeth on old Hank Williams 8 track tapes that I found at a yard sale. I put 'em in the car, and the kid went bonkers,” Anaya explained.

Wiersma’s dreams of going to Nashville and making it big were placed on hold for more than 20 years, with him joining the Navy in the meantime.

He's currently stationed in Chicago, which is how he was chosen to sing.

“The Green Bay Packers contacted his office where he works there in Chicago at the base where he works. And I guess they talked with his master chief and inquired if there was someone that they could contact or inquire about to sing the national anthem. They wanted a veteran,” Anaya stated.

Now after 20 years of service, he's ending his career on a high note.

“His hope is to move closer to Nashville, he's been offered to sing with different bands up there. And so I told him ‘hey, you served your county for 20 years, do now what makes you happy’,” Anaya said.