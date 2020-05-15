Locally owned business disinfecting police vehicles

First responders will have one less thing to worry about, as they are now driving around in clean and disinfected vehicles.

For the second week, Servpro is using their infection control products to offer a complimentary service to Twin Falls police officers.

All officers take precautions with proper personal protective equipment as they come in contact with many people.

Although there is still a risk that the coronavirus could be transmitted within their vehicles.

Servpro is cleaning those vehicles for that reason, and in order to keep the officers, and the community safe.

"It is times like this, where community comes together, where we all can work together, to make this the place that it is," said J.P. O'Donnell, Twin Falls police officer.

Last week Servpro cleaned 13 vehicles and this week they expected to do double that amount. They also hope to service the fire department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicles if they are interested.

Officers were also given a donation from McDonald’s and Jim Bob's Bakery.

"It also gives our officers the comfort of knowing that their car is disinfected, and they don't have to worry about those concerns of the virus," said O'Donnell.