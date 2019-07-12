Locomotives, several train cars derail in southern Idaho

Two Union Pacific locomotives and seven rail cars derailed early Thursday morning in southern Idaho, and officials say there were no injuries and no major spills from the crash.

The Idaho State Journal reports the derailment happened around 1 a.m. at the Pocatello rail yard. Union Pacific officials said nothing spilled out of the rail cars, but a small amount of diesel fuel did spill from one of the locomotives. Cleanup efforts were expected to take less than 24 hours.

The derailment occurred when the freight train was entering the rail yard, but the cause remains under investigation. Union Pacific officials would not say how large the train was, where it originated from or where it was headed.

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

