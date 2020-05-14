Long-term care facility for COVID-19 patients opens in Twin Falls

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on long-term care facilities throughout Idaho.

Knowing that, the Pennant Group and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare worked together to create a long-term care facility for patients with the coronavirus based in Twin Falls.

A long-term care facility is a nursing home, an assisted living facility or any place for people who cannot care for themselves for long periods of time.

"The state was looking for a facility that could house COVID positive patients who needed the assisted level of care," said John Gochnour, the chief operating officer for the Pennant Group.

Housed in a former independent living center, Twin Falls Manor aims to give patients with the virus extra care while also preventing the virus from spreading to others.

"They may live at home, they may be at an assisted living, they may be from the hospital, but they need assistance, they need additional help while they are recovering from the virus and its impacts," Gochnour said.

The facility is acting as its own quarantine center.

"The virus is incredibly contagious and especially when you think of a senior home, an assisted living site," Gochnour said.

The state of Idaho and the governor’s Task Force as well as the Pennant Group worked together to fast-track the process.

"We’ve worked closely with a transportation partner that can help us transfer residents from Boise, from the Treasure Valley, from eastern Idaho," Gochnour said. "This is the only facility of its kind from a senior living standpoint in the state. "

Twin Falls Manor opened in late April with 80 beds, 14 of them for memory care.

Learn more by calling Erin Wilkins at the Twin Falls Manor at 208-749-0717.