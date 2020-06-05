Long term construction on I-84 brings traffic to one lane; work expected for rest of 2020

Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome is down to one lane going both directions for a long term construction project.

“This is a big project and it actually wasn’t expected to go into construction until the year 2022 but funding became available earlier, so we prioritized it and moved it ahead in our program, so work is beginning two years earlier than expected on that project,” said Jessica Williams, the Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Both the east bound and west bound sides are down to one lane right now.

“You are going to see them doing work on crossovers, and traffic is going to be reduced to a single lane. When those crossovers are complete, that will allow them to begin construction on the westbound lanes, and they will be able to do construction without being interrupted by traffic, and traffic will be able to flow through the area,” said Williams.

The west bound lanes will be finished by the end of 2020. They will break for the winter and work on the east bound lanes starting in the spring of 2021.

“The last major project that occurred on this roadway was in the early 2000’s so just with age of the roadway and then of course we have seen substantial increase in population and use of the roadway, it really became time to focus on redoing that stretch of roadway,” said Williams.

Williams reminds drivers to pay attention to the signs and speed limits in work zones.

“Putting away distractions, putting away their cell phones, not following GPS but instead paying attention to signage in the area, and really being in the lookout for vehicles in the area, as well as workers and heavy equipment that is in the area,” said Williams.

The entire project should be completed by July of 2021.