Long-time Magic Valley business struggling to make ends meet

A long-time Magic Valley business is struggling to make ends meet, stemming from being shut down, as they are considered a nonessential business by the state.

Ed Hinkle grew up around skiing and snowboarding, and has been the second generation owner of Claude's Sports since 1982.

"I grew up a skier," Hinkle said. "You know some people grow up on farms and dairies, I grew up on a ski area.

Claude's Sports has been operating at their current location in Twin Falls for 20 years and in business for nearly 50 years. But since the pandemic began, their doors have been closed.

"When the governor gave us his 21-day shelter-at-home, that really tightened the noose around our neck for closing the season off the way we normally would," he said.

It is expected that Claude's Sports will not have an estimated $50,000 dollars in revenue this year.

"I've got a little bit of money saved up for myself," Hinkle said. "We have a couple employees in here to help. When it runs out, it runs out. I will be a one-man show, but we start traveling around the first week of October."

They typically travel to ski swaps to sell merchandise, which makes up for about 60% of all their income, but it is unknown if they will be allowed to do that this year.

"If we don't have ski swaps, it's going to be really tough to make ends meet through the first of the year," he said.

Hinkle said he applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, as soon as he was able, but at this time, outlook for his business to receive any help is not good.

"I would love to get some PPP money, so I can spread it out for my employees," he said. "I know that they are hurting. You know, they have not worked in a month and a half.

Looking forward, Hinkle is going to do anything he can to stay open.

"The community has done everything they can for me, just, you know, by supporting us the way they have over the years," he said. "We are not looking for handouts; we are not looking for sympathy; we are looking for what we can do to say open for out community and our employees."