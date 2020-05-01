Longtime Kimberly Kindergarten teacher set to retire after 37 years

Kathy Makings is a kindergarten teacher at Kimberly Elementary School, and has decided to make this year her last one.

"I love this school," said Kathy Makings.

From her first day to her last... Kathy Makings loved being a kindergarten teacher at Kimberly Elementary School.

I love the children, they are just like little sponges when they start out. They are very excited, a little bit nervous, but they just grow and develop so much. I just absolutely loved every year that I've taught school," said Makings.

After 37 years... Mrs. Makings will be retiring.

"I felt like it was time to do it, I felt like that before the Coronavirus arrived, so that's kind of put a damper on it a little, but it's time and that's what I'm doing," said Makings.

She says that she is going to miss so much about working at Kimberly Elementary.

"I'll miss the relationships I've had with my fellow faculty members and my friends here and I'll miss the children. I can't tell you how much I'll miss the children," said Makings.

Her past students say that having Mrs Makings at Kimberly Elementary School was the perfect way to start their education and they all wish her the very best.

My favorite thing about Mrs. Makings is she was always telling jokes, she was always happy and she was always smiling," said 5th grader Madi Cook.

"My favorite thing about Mrs. Makings is that she is sweet loving and kind," said 2nd grader Rebecca Darrington.

"I'm happy for you to retire but I'm also sad because you are a great teacher," said 1st grader Lillian Cann.