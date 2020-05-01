Lori Vallow seeks bond reduction, preliminary hearing slated for July

Lori Vallow, the mother two missing Idaho kids last seen in September, will appear before a Madison County Judge at 2 p.m. Friday where attorneys will ask a judge to lower her $1 million bond to $10,000. Vallow's hearing is open to the public, but attendance is limited due ton COVID-19 restrictions. KMVT will be streaming Vallow's hearing today at Madison County Courthouse live through EastIdahoNews, and a video will be made available on this website.

http://kmvt.com/livestream2

Based on a flurry of court documents submitted this week, Vallow's Defense Attorney claims in a motion Vallow's rights where violated, in part, when one of her conservations was improperly recorded. Madison County While Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood filed an objection to the motion, he did acknowledge one of Vallow's conservations with her attorney was recorded. On Thursday, an affadvait was submitted to the court from Lt. Ron Ball and Lt. Jared S. Wilmore, which give their accounting of how those events played out.

Lori Vallow's, Attorney of Record, Mark L. Means, and Madison asked for a continuance of Vallow's preliminary hearing that was originally slated on May 7. Maidson County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood agreed.

According to court documents submitted on Thursday, Lori Vallow's preliminary hearing has now been scheduled to begin 9 a.m. on July 9 at the Madison County Courthouse before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard.