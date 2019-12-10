Low number of steelhead raises concerns for upcoming season

While the fall season on the Clearwater was closed, it's possible steelhead season could reopen come the start of the new season Jan. 1.

In November, Idaho Fish and Game said as a result of coordinated management actions with tribal and state partners and additional emergency measure in Idaho, it appears returns will be sufficient to meet broodstock target for Clearwater hatcheries.

For more information on steelhead fishing, bag limits, closures, or season start and end dates, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.

This story will be updated.