Lynwood shopping center offering space for food distributors

The Lynwood shopping center in Twin Falls is offering a vacant space to help the community in this time of need.

A space is being made available near Kurt’s Pharmacy, to any person or group in the community who is working to distribute food to the public.

The shopping center tells KMVT, they are a community driven group and when the pandemic began, they wanted to make sure that they were able to give some type of support if it were to, schools, hospitals, or even truck drivers.

"Were in this together, and we want to support the community, and anything we can do to keep their business rolling and also to help the community be provided food."

Nobody has fully taken advantage of the space just yet, but many have reached out. Anyone interested can contact them at 208-734-5041.