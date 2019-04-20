Man treated for smoke inhalation after Twin Falls structure fire

Twin Falls firefighters responded to structure on fire at the Colonial Apartments early Saturday morning.

A kitchen fire in an apartment on the second floor trapped a man according to fire officials. The incident happened about 2:45 a.m. and crews were able to rescue him.

The department's battalion fire chief said the man was taken to the St. Luke's Magic Valley after suffering from smoke inhalation, he was then flown to Utah.

The identify of the man was not released and at this time It's unknown the state of his condition.

Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police responded to the incident as well.