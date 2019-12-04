Mountain State Tumor Institute changes name to mark 50th anniversary

Earlier on Tuesday, hospital staff gathered to celebrate a big change moving forward at Mountain States Tumor Institute for St. Luke's Health System.

MSTI is celebrating 50 years of providing cancer care in Idaho and with this monumental mark comes a name change to St. Luke's Cancer Institute.

What was once Mountain States Tumor Institute, will now be referred to as the St. Luke's Cancer Institute. And with this change, hospital staff says that it will highlight the next generation of cancer treatment and care that they have had for the past 50 years.

"It was a really difficult decision to make about changing the name of Mountain States Tumor Institute because of the legacy that it had had before and providing excellent cancer care, but we really found that people couldn't associate it with St. Luke's well," says, Melissa Fenderson, director of nursing and patient care. "So we wanted to make a name that would be reflective of the kind of work we do but still associate it with St. Luke's in a way that was more recognizable for folks."

During the next year, St. Luke's Cancer Institute plans to celebrate its semicentennial, so Tuesday's event was only the beginning.