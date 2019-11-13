Machine apprenticeship welcomes 16 students in new cohort

The first year students, employers and school districts will be signing contracts Tuesday night as they jump-start this year's program, which is a one of a kind, federally approved apprenticeship in the Mini-Cassia area.

It was created through industry partners, McCain Foods and High Desert Milk, in an effort to open up employment opportunities for high school juniors in the community.

"We worked together for several years to provide students an opportunity to go into facilities and work and gain experience and then receive a recognizable certification once they finish the classroom training and the on-the-job training," says Chet Jeppesen, apprenticeship coordinator.

And if you're interested, the machine apprenticeship program is welcoming more companies to get involved by joining their industry partners and offering employment to students. For more information, contact the Idaho Department of Labor in Burley.