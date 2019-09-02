Machines given new life at Twin Falls County Fair

Under the umbrella that is the early day gas engine and tractor association. and under a second umbrella that is the county fair. you will find the magic valley antique tractor pullers branch 38. fresh off this years tractors pull.

"The pull went well and that's the main thing," David Lohr of the Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers said.

And of course along with safety, so is the process of restoring older tractors. Lohr said the hobby, similar to restoring old cars somewhat with a few differences.

"Most of these you can't probably restore and get out of it what you put into it," Lohr said.

Besides the Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association camp at the Twin Falls County Fair, you can a separate organization, The Snake River Antique Power Association, which has also given older machines a new set of life.

"Pretty good collection here of what is antique farm or industrial equipment," Ryan Gurney, Vice President of the Snake River Antique Power Association said. "Most of the engines that you see here are farm engines what you'd see on the farm and take a flip and a switch for power."

Gurney said they've seen a trend in how popular the hobby of restoring older equipment has become, especially with garden tractors.

"One of the big things were seeing is there's a huge trend developing in collecting garden tractors. It hugely popular in my generation and younger generation"