Magic Mountain Ski Patrol receives donation from St. Luke's

Skiers and snowboarders at Magic Mountain can now rest easily if they get hurt while on the slopes, thanks to a donation from St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Magic Mountain usually sees 20 to 30 what they call reportable injuries a year, requiring the injured to be examined.

The current exam table they have is old, so they reached out to St. Luke’s about the possibility of getting one of their extra tables, explained Magic Mountain Ski Patrol member Wade Rast.

"A donation like this exam bed is just critical to being able to take care of our guests on the hill if somebody gets hurt," he said. "Right now we have more of a rickety-type bed, so this is going to be a very good addition to our ski patrol."

Rast also said that for the past couple of years they've been trying to improve the ski patrol and the equipment used, so this donation comes at a good time.