Magic Mountain prepares for a busy holiday week

One small ma and pa ski resort is offering a safe place for families to gather and celebrate some deserved time off next week.

Magic Mountain hopes the community will take part in all they have to offer next week, ranging from skiing, boarding, and tubing.

The resort generates about 50% of their business during the holidays and they tell KMVT that skiing has became a tradition for many families, and most importantly Magic Mountain wants small businesses to continue to support other small businesses just like theirs.

"I just feel like families need to do things together for the holiday, and one of my mottos is a family that skis together stays together. We do this for the families we try to keep it where they can afford to come and do it,' Says Suzette Miller co-owner of Magic Mountain.

On Saturday the resort will be busing people up to the mountain completely free of charge thanks to a generous donation from a loyal customer. For more information and the busing schedule here is a link to the Magic Mountain Facebook page