The College of Southern Idaho Art Club is holding a Magic Mud pottery sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the CSI Student Union Building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. The event is open to the public and features works by local potters and artists.

Part of the proceeds will go to the art club (25%) and the remainder will go to students (75%).