Airport Infrastructure grants to benefit airports in Magic Valley and Wood River Valley

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, several millions of which will be dispersed to nine airport here in Idaho. The grants are the fifth allotment of a $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Construction crews continue work on expanding the taxiway at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport is receiving $748,525 to extend the taxiway, a project that was called for the airport's master plan according to airport manager Bill Carberry.

"Master plan studies called out the need we have for more taxi lanes for hanger development," Carberry said. "So the area behind me is an extension of a hanger taxi way it's about 900 ft."

Carberry said the money from the nearly $750,000 grant is already being put to work at the airport, and construction crews can be seen continuing the work on the taxiway.

"We've got a local firm, Idaho Material and Construction, an excellent firm we're working with to complete this project."

He believes the new project will have a beneficial impact on those coming and going to the area, as well as the community as whole when it's completed.

"With the ability to build more hangers. Potentially more aviation business that can come it's just for the good community when we need to move people, cargo, and we're just really looking forward to the construction."

Of the nine Idaho airports receiving $9.6 million in infrastructure grants, the Hailey Friedman Memorial Airport will also be receiving a $2,335,000 to rebuild an access road. A full list of the airports receiving grants, and what those funds will be utilized for is listed below, and is according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Blackfoot/McCarley Field - $270,000 to purchase land for approaches

Caldwell Industrial Airport - $630,000 to update the airport master plan study

Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport - $716,743 to rebuild the runway lighting system

Hailey Friedman Memorial Airport - $2,335,000 to rebuild an access road

Idaho Falls Regional Airport -two separate grants, one for $1,548,191 to modify the terminal building and purchase snow removal equipment and a second for $1,938,822 to reconstruct the runway and build a taxiway

Preston Airport - $300,000 to extend and rebuild the runway, install runway lighting and build a taxiway

Priest River Municipal Airport - $394,829 to purchase an easement for approaches and remove obstructions

Sandpoint Airport - $720,000 to purchase an easement for approaches, purchase land for approaches and purchase land for development

Twin Falls/Joslin Field - Magic Valley Regional Airport - $748,525 to extend the taxiway