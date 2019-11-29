Magic Valley Airport prepares for a snowy winter

With the holiday season here, many people are looking forward to traveling to see their family and friends. The weather may have a different idea for those plans.

“Our residents, you know they want to go see their families, they would like for their family to come visit them here,” said Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls. “We try to ensure that the airport will provide, safe efficient and also comfortable services for all of those customers coming to use the airport.”

Whether it is snowy, icy, or windy outside the airport operations crew is working around the clock to make sure that there aren’t too many delays.

“It starts a few days ahead of time, we pay very close attention the national weather service in Boise, we participate in weekly calls with them to see what they are forecasting.” Said Matt Barnes, the airport operations and maintenance supervisor “Then it’s just maintenance work and planning to make sure that all of the different pieces of equipment that you see here are ready to go, and we have operators standing by to use them.”

If the snow is ever too bad up in Sun Valley, planes will land in twin falls, and they will bus people to the Friedman Memorial Airport.

“There is really few places in the country where you can get diverted in and then get bused to your destination, so although it’s inconvenient, it really works pretty well,” said the airport manager Bill Carberry.

But the most important thing to do when traveling anywhere is to check with your airline ahead of time to make sure your flight is ready for departure.

“We all understand that delayed or diverted flights are very inconvenient and we understand that can be difficult for your travel plans, but myself as well as the rest of the airport operations team and then all of our tenants out here at the airport are working very hard to avoid as many delayed or diverted flights as possible,” Barnes said.