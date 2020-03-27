Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center challenges people to make face masks

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center is always looking for ways to help the community, and right now they are calling on everyone to make face masks.

In this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people ask what they can do to help.

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center has an idea.

"We are making kits that they will be able to pick up from here in the humanitarian center," said Becky Schow, the president of the center. "They’ll be able to come through inside their cars and pick those up."

The kits are for face masks, which can be donated to local hospital workers, postal workers, or a neighbor.

The humanitarian center has partnered with the Minidoka Memorial Hospital as a place for people to drop off the masks

"It will be behind the hospital next to the little ambulance depot and garage there there will be a receptacle, or container to drop those masks off," said Schow.

The masks will be washed before they are given to patients, or workers.

The center donated 10 freshly washed masks to the Post Office across the street, so they can stay safe.

She says that now is the time to help each other, and work together.

"We don’t know exactly everything and the professionals don’t know everything about this virus, but we encourage everyone to take the needed steps to protect themselves, and the Humanitarian Center is here to help people so that’s why we are here to put these kits out and to get the information out to help people," said Schow.

If you would like to participate in the mask making, the instructions are linked below.

https://www.facebook.com/mvhumanitarian/

https://mvhumanitarian.org/