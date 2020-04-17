Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center hosting 100,000 mask challenge

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert is hostng the 100,000 masks challenge. Each week volunteers make kits, so people can make their own masks at home, and then members of the community can come out and pick them up to make them.

The Magic Valley area Humanitarian center in Rupert is hosting the 100,000 masks challenge. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

They are having drive by pick ups from 10 :00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m every Thursday morning outside the Humanitarian Center in Rupert.

The goal is to make 100,000 masks throughout the entire Magic Valley, and as of today, they have made 2,500 ready to be donated, and 2,500 are ready to be made

"So come on out and every Thursday we are here from 10 to noon passing out these kits for you to sew for you and your family, for your neighborhood and your community, so we can all be safe a little bit more so just come on out and participate in helping each other being safe," said Becky Schow the president of the center.

People can also give the masks back to the Humanitarian Center and they will donate them to the local hospitals.