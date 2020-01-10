Volunteers donate their time and skills at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center

What may look like an old Rupert grocery store from the outside, is actually a group of dedicated and passionate volunteers working at the new Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center.

Located at 723 F St, The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10-3.

From coloring pages, to quilting, to making beds out of plastic bags, the center is working to help those who need it.

“It’s actually just neighbors helping neighbors, we make school kits, we make hygiene kits, we make newborn kits, and we make wonderful homeless mats out of grocery bags,” said the director, Becky Schow.

While the center has only been open for 9 months, they have already partnered with 30 area non-profits.

“It’s a huge network of love for people that simply don’t have what me and you have,” said Schow. We partner with organizations that gives to the poor and the needy, that is also a non-profit organization. So we fill orders for those organizations that are helping the poor and the needy.”

One volunteer at the center got involved right when it opened.

“I got involved because it’s such a worthy cause for this community, surprisingly enough we have a lot of people in this community who are income insufficient, and we are there to help when they need it,” said Heather Wilson, who volunteers specifically with the quilts.

As well as helping people who have lost their homes in a fire, or who got laid off from their job, the center also helps bring meaning and purpose to those who donate their time.

“It’s something you can reflect on and it stays in your heart again and again, it’s not just happiness that is gone in a second, but it’s something that you can reflect on and it’s so fulfilling and it brings a lot of joy and happiness into everyone’s lives,” said Schow.

If you want to volunteer, all you have to do is show up.

For more information you can visit https://mvhumanitarian.org/