Magic Valley Beer Fest brings more than 1,500 to city park

The Magic Valley Beer Festival, hosted and organized by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club, brought more than 135 beers, more than 50 different brewers, and over 1,500 visitors to the Twin Falls City Park on Saturday.

"100 percent of the proceeds go back to the Blue Lakes Rotary Club goes back to the community, and to other rotary projects," event organizer and Rotarian Shayne Carpenter said.

Last years even raised than $40,000 for the Twin Falls Community, and this years attendance exceeded expectations.

"We sold out this year. So for the first time we hit 1,500," Carpenter explained.

And not all of this years attendees will be partaking in alcohol. .

"Were at the designated driver booth," Chariman of the Twin Falls Veterans Council, Ronald Lang said. "And we're providing waters and sodas to those that have chosen to be designated drivers."

Choosing to be a designated drivers earns you free soda and water all day at the festival. And if you'd you like to just enjoy a non-beer beverage, those purchases go to a good cause.

"Those go to the Twin Falls Veterans Council. We serve and meet the needs of our veterans in the Twin Falls Community," Carpenter stated.

