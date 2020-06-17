Magic Valley Beer Festival planned with but with changes

The Blue Lakes Rotary Club is happy to announce they will be hosting the Magic Valley Beer Festival this year, but it's not going to look the same as it usually does.

The Rotary Club decided to go ahead with the beer festival this year, because they feel the community needs something to look forward to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale on July 1 and can only be purchased online. They have decided to only sell 1,000 tickets for the time being. All tickets will be digital, and have to be purchased before the event.

“I do want to stress that the event is going to look different; it's going to feel a little bit different, but we are going to do everything we can to still have the fun that is beer fest,” said Jennifer Moss with the Blue Lakes Rotary Club. “We are really just focusing on the fun of beer pouring and comradery and bringing back a fun event to the community.”

All proceeds raised at the beer fest go back into local community organizations and nonprofits.