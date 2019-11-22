Magic Valley Festival of Giving kicks off holiday season

The Magic Valley Festival of Giving is underway over at the Fleur De Lis ranch in Twin Falls November 22-25.

The festivities kicked off Friday with a gala.

People and businesses bought tables and attended the evening.

Saturday they are hosting breakfast with Santa and then a brews and barbecue night.

Sunday they have pictures with the princesses and senior citizen day on Monday.

The night is put on all by volunteers, and all of the money raised by the silent auction and raffle items is given to the 30 non-profits throughout the Magic Valley.

“People should come to raise money, but aside from that it's an awesome time. You can come out here, just the facility itself is worth coming to see, the Fleur De Lis Ranch,” said the volunteer coordinator Lori Hanson. “Brad and Linda Lanting, have so generously donated the use of their property here. It's an amazing beautiful horse property that you wouldn't know is just for horses when you get in there, it's pretty spectacular. All of the non-profits have donated trees that can be looked at throughout the days. It’s such a fun way to kick off the holiday season.”

