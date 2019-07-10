Magic Valley Idaho Fish and Game Office sees big turnout for elk tags

On Wednesday, a big crowd of hunting enthusiasts lined up outside Magic Valley Fish and Game Office for the opening elk tag sales.

"These tags have not been typically sold in the past," Terry Thompson, Magic Valley IDFG Regional Communication Manager said.

More than 100 people stood in line before the office open its doors at 10 a.m. and Thompson said hunters can choose a certain designation to hunt.

"These are capped numbers so depending on the zone, there may be 500 tags available, maybe 2,500 tags so it's variable and the tags are being sold on the first come, first serve basis," Thompson said.

James Fox said he waited nearly four hours to purchase his elk tag.

"We're doing the Smoky-Bennett zone," Fox said. "It will be toward the Gooding area outside the desert over there."

He said lot of people recommended the zone.

"(I'm) really excited about those areas opening up for the elk tag," he said.

On Friday, elk tags will go on sale for the Sawtooth Zone and Thompson said they expect those numbers to be capped as well.

The community can purchase the tags at Magic Valley IDFG Office at 10 a.m. or online starting at 1 p.m.