Annual Western meeting benefits POW/MIA veterans and families

For five years the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association has held their western regional meeting in an effort to raise money for local veterans and some of the proceeds going to families from the National League of POW/MIA.

On Saturday, dozens of guests met at the Turf Club for their annual dinner and Idaho Division of Veteran Advocacy Robert Smith said they had guest speakers and training for attendees to participate in.

"How we partnered with the veteran advocacy process and how that's tied in," Smith said.

The meeting is also a place to continue to raise awareness about the men and women who fought in the U.S. wars and have been missing or unaccounted for.

Public Information Officer Katie Bryant said there's about 1,589 Americans missing from the Vietnam War.

On April 2, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Personnel joined together for a Repatriation Ceremony at Danang International Airport.

According to the Defense POW/MIA agency collaborating with VNOSMP, there's been 727 Americans accounted for and returned back to the U.S.