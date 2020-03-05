Magic Valley Paramedics speak on coronavirus

Magic Valley paramedics said they are 100% prepared should the novel coronavirus spread to Idaho since they're treating it just like the flu.

Randy Morris, the manager for Air St. Luke's and Magic Valley Paramedics, says the agency is prepared for potential coronavirus cases, and the best and easiest thing anyone can do is practice good hand hygiene. (Source: KMVT)

And like influenza, they carry similar equipment such as a mask, N-95 mask — which protects people wearing them from breathing in small particles in the air, gowns, and goggles, said Randy Morris, the manager for Air St. Luke's and Magic Valley Paramedics.

Morris said this equipment is what they have always carried and they are sufficient enough to protect people from the coronavirus should the area experience an outbreak.

"It's important to be vigilant; it's important to pay attention to signs and symptoms, but don't panic, and don't create alarm-ism," he said. "You have people constantly in the background at the health department at the state level that are doing their best to stop this spread."

Morris said the best and easiest thing anyone can do is practice good hand hygiene.