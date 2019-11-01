Magic Valley Paramedics to host annual fundraiser

The 5th annual Paramedic Soirée will be held next weekend.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Magic Valley Special Operations Rescue Team and Children with Special Needs fund.

"That fund is to help a lot of kids out," said Isaac Baker. "That covers different things like Medicare and Medicaid and things that they won't pay for. Things that insurances won't pay for. Things that aren't necessarily just for their health but also just for their lifestyle. So maybe they can have a more comfortable life."

Over the last four years, more than 400 children have received help through the program and Children with Special Needs has awarded more than $162,000.

Tickets are $30 a person and VIP tables are available. Doors open Saturday Novemeber 9th at 5:30 p.m. at Canyon Crest Event Center.

Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

You can expect door prizes, raffles, entertainment and dancing.

You can purchase tickets in advance and remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

They can be reached at (208) 604-4660.