Magic Valley Pest management busy with calls in summer

Around the summer time, pest management businesses are busy at work, keeping the insects and rodents outside of homes.

In southern Idaho, Magic Valley Pest Management said the area has many spiders, ants, wasps and rodents.

Owner Wes Pearson said they also see a fair share of cockroaches as well, but not as many people may think.

He said they treat the roaches about two to three times a week across the valley, but their main calls are for spiders and wasps.

"They can prevent them from getting into their house by making sure their weather strippings are properly secured, screens are properly fit, snug, no torn screens. Seals around pipes," Pearson listed.

A good time to call pest control is when homeowners are seeing more of the insects and rodents inside their homes and that it might be too difficult for one to contain.

He said just last month, they were also busy dealing with snakes in the Shoshone area. Pearson said they've also been seeing bed bugs as well.