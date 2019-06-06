Magic Valley Pride celebrates Pride Month with BASE jump

June marks National Pride Month and the Magic Valley Pride Group is celebrating all the rest of this week.

The Twin Falls City Council presented a proclamation earlier this week during their council meeting to show support for the LGBTQ community.

Magic Valley Pride is holding a number of events this week for others to come out and advocate for the group.

One of the events took place on Thursday evening, where someone jumped off the Perrine Bridge.

"Twin Falls is the only place where we can have this to pride, and who else has got this magical canyon?" said Brandon Tesch, a member of Magic Valley Pride.

While members of the group did not jump, they had a professional representing them.

"We're so happy with the support we've been given. We have companies like Chobani, Agropur, CLIF bar, Project Filter that all support us," he said. "The community is amazing, so much support from individuals and it's truly magic."

On Friday, there will be a show at the Orpheum Theater called "Ursula's U Show" for ages 18 and older. That will start at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a Pride Festival for people of all ages. A rally will start at 10 a.m. at City Park in Twin Falls and then the festivities will start right after.

Later that night they will be at The Rouge at Brickhouse for those ages 21 and over.