Magic Valley Pride hosting online events for pride month

KMVT spoke with Magic Valley Pride, to find out how pride month will be celebrated this year in contrast to previous years.

One thing they are doing is collecting videos from various businesses and individuals, with them displaying their love and support for the LGBT plus community. Those videos are then being posted daily to social media.

Another activity is a virtual film festival that displays movies that paint a picture of some of the history of the LGBT plus community.

“And then we are hopeful that the events will swing back into normal next year but many of the events, I suspect will continue. I think the virtual pride shutout and maybe even the virtual film festivals will continue, so I’m hopeful of that,” Said Em English with Magic Valley Pride.

At this time a pride festival is not organized, instead many typical events you would see for pride month have been moved back to October. Magic Valley Pride also wants to show solidarity with the current Black Lives Matter movement.