Magic Valley Regional Airport ready for winter weather

Colder temperatures are on the way to southern Idaho and that means snow.

KMVT talked with the Magic Valley Regional Airport about how they are getting ready for winter and keeping travelers as safe as possible.

The airport operations team gets ready for the winter weather months in advance, with the staff undergoing Federal Aviation Administration training, which goes along with their snow and ice control plan. They also start inspecting equipment and making sure things are ready to go.

There are four pieces of equipment they regularly use, as well as some smaller pieces they use for things like detailing around the terminal.

Airport Operations Supervisor Matt Barnes told KMVT they strive to keep the runway no worse than wet during the winter, and explained how they do that.

“These large straight plows that I have behind me, this is our newest one," he said. "That's a 22-foot wide, straight plow, and then in front of it is a 20-foot wide plow. And they're critical for removing large quantities of snow quickly."

Those plows prepare the surface for the high speed runway broom, which takes care of the finer detail work and removes even more contaminates off the runway.

They also focus on keeping the roads and sidewalks safe for passengers, going through an estimated 4,000 pounds of snow melt a year.