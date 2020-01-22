Magic Valley Regional Airport reminds flyers to get Star Card

The deadline for Idahoans to get their Star Card is quickly approaching.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport wants to remind flyers that starting Oct. 1, flyers must have either the new Star Card, a passport, or military ID to board a flight or get into a federal building.

The Star Card is a good alternative to carrying around a passport,

since it's combined with state issued driver's licenses. The cost of the Star Card is $30, the same as a traditional driver's license.

"We really want to drive home the fact that come Oct. 1 of 2020, which is not far away, you won't be able to get past this checkpoint without that Real ID card or passport that will allow you to fly," said Bill Carberry Magic Valley Regional Airport manager.

Currently, the Magic Valley Airport, is seeing about 50% of flyers without the Star Card.

To obtain a Star Card people do need to bring in additional forms of identification when applying. Visit Idaho Department of Motor Vehicle website to learn more about the Star Card and how to apply for one.