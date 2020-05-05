Twin Falls restaurant explains impact of curbside and delivery services

Many restaurants across the Magic Valley are turning to curbside pickup during the pandemic to try to offer their services to customers and make some money.

The Anchor Bistro and Bar is one of those companies.

"We actually started doing curbside to-go and pickup and delivery about a week and a half before the actual shutdown happened, so we kind of had a little bit of a jump on it, but it’s just what it sounds like — it’s just food to go," said Jake Pierce, one of the owners.

The Anchor has limited its hours but is still able to staff some of its employees, and offer food and alcohol to go.

"Any given shift we probably have like eight to 10 people, and that way we are able to do it and do it pretty quick instead of getting way behind," Pierce said.

Normally almost 50% of the Anchor’s income is from alcohol sales, but it's only seeing a portion of those sales during this time.

"So for that to be cut in half or more, things go down quite a bit," Pierce said. "But in general, I think we are, I mean I can’t speak for other restaurants, but we are doing as well as we could’ve hoped, and I hope everyone else is doing well."

While they miss seeing their friends at the bar, they are thankful to have such loyal customers.

"In general there is always going to be people who want food and alcohol," he said. "And as long as people aren’t allowed to sit down and have food and alcohol they are going to find a way to get it."

He is interested to see exactly what happens when they are allowed to open again.

"I’m definitely excited for us to get busy and to be a real bar again, but I'm also excited to see what happens with delivery culture," Pierce said. "Obviously I don’t want that to eat into the people coming in to hang out and eat and have dinner."