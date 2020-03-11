Magic Valley Suicide and Prevention receives funds following community event

Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention, have received funds following a United Way event this weekend.

Magic Valley Suicide and Prevention receive funds following community event (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

250 men and women participated in Leadercast this weekend, which also served as a platform for Tracy Parsons with the Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention organization, to share her emotional story of her sister's suicide. she was also able to sell make-up brushes that her sister had created.

This Wednesday Parson's group met and they were told that the total sales of the brushes were $2500. All the money raised will go back into the schools, in hopes of raising awareness and educating teens.

"After our sister passed away, we realized suicide and mental health is is just not talked about. I think it is really important for kids in the teenage age group, for these kids to learn at that point in time how to have healthy coping skills," Said Parsons

Wednesday also marks the one year anniversary of her sister's suicide. Parsons hopes the community will begin to speak out more regarding mental health and suicide.